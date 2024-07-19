Local

Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing, endangered 9-year-old from Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing and endangered 9-year-old girl from Braddock.

Lena Pham was last seen in the area of the 200 block of 3rd Street at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lena is described as being 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering, black shorts and sandals.

Police believe Lena may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Lena may be in a black sedan, unknown make or model, with her mother, Trang Dang, police said.

Anyone with information on Lena’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or state police in Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.

