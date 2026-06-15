Pennsylvania State Police seek women accused of Coach Outlet theft in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Coach Outlet in Grove City.

Police said that on June 6, two women entered the Coach outlet and took $1,400 worth of merchandise. The two then came back on June 9 and allegedly stole $741 worth of merchandise.

According to state police, the ID on the account was given as Sharell Kirk of Erie, but it is believed to be a false name.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Mercer at 724-748-0044 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online here.

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