Pennsylvania team wins Little League Softball World Series title

A proud Western Pennsylvania moment as the West Suburban 12U softball team from Johnstown won the Little League Softball World Series title. The girls beat Indiana 1-0 on Sunday in Greenville, North Carolina.

This victory marks Pennsylvania’s first Little League Softball World Series title since 1978, achieved through a stellar performance by pitcher Reagan Bills, who delivered a complete-game shutout.

“It really hasn’t sunk in,” said manager Les Gaunt to The Tribune-Democrat. “When I reflect back, I’m sure it’s going to get pretty emotional.”

The game was delayed by an hour due to rain, but that did not deter the West Suburban team from securing their victory. Reagan Bills was instrumental in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out seven batters while walking four.

The only run of the game came in the fourth inning when Sadie Divido singled to center field, advanced on an error, and was driven home by a base hit from Bills.

West Suburban's journey to the championship was marked by an undefeated 5-0 record in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 15-1.

Before the game, the team received an inspiring video message from the Penn State softball team, which manager Gaunt described as “really, really cool.”

Fighting back tears in her postgame interview, Bills said Sunday’s result was the culmination of an early childhood dream. “I’ve been watching [the World Series] since I was 5, and I didn’t think this was possible,” she said. “I can’t believe it.”

Reagan Bills was the winning pitcher in all five of Johnstown’s tournament wins.

