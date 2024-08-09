Pennsylvania teen battling rare cancer taken on special fishing trip to celebrate treatment progress

PITTSBURGH — A teenage boy battling a rare form of neurological cancer was taken on a special fishing trip on Thursday.

Quinton Morrow, 14, of Bedford County, has spent most of his summer vacation at UPMC Children’s Hospital after being admitted in June.

He is a very active and outdoorsy teen, who loves fishing, football, wrestling, track and rifle shooting.

Quinton was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor in December, when he hurt his back playing football and tumors were found in his spine. Just three out of one million children every year are diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, UPMC said.

His care team planned the surprise fishing trip to celebrate his treatment progress. UPMC said fishing is one of the things Quinton has missed the most while going through surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

The cancer has a historically poor prognosis, but UPMC says Quinton has not lost his optimism and is determined to live each day to the fullest.

