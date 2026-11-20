The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is offering free visual and American Sign Language interpreting services for travelers at all 17 of its service plazas across the state.

Travelers who are blind, have low vision or are deaf or hard of hearing can access live assistance 24 hours a day through mobile applications.

The service operates through the Aira Explorer and Aira ASL apps on iOS and Android devices, connecting users to professional interpreters at no cost. Assistance extends across all turnpike service plaza properties, including fuel pumps, bus parking lots, picnic areas and pet relief zones.

The program originated from a 2024 Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission employee innovation contest. The winning submission identified ways to assist travelers with vision loss, prompting agency officials to research options and select Aira based on user experience, implementation speed and existing support for Deaf and hard-of-hearing users.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton said the agency introduced the services to ensure travel across the turnpike remains convenient for all motorists.

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike’s mission is to provide safe, convenient travel,” Compton said. “By offering free interpreting services systemwide through an existing service, the PA Turnpike Commission is enhancing the experience for travelers with vision or hearing differences. We look forward to working with Aira and members of the blind, low vision, Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities to learn and find additional ways to make service plazas easier to navigate independently.”

Calls placed through the apps connect users to live interpreters who sign confidentiality agreements and receive training in privacy and security standards. Through a caller’s phone camera, visual interpreters can read restaurant menus, examine facility signage, describe indoor and outdoor surroundings and direct visitors toward restrooms or service animal relief areas.

For travelers using sign language, ASL interpreters use the smartphone’s microphone and camera view to assist communication. The interpreters support interactions between customers and plaza workers to place food orders, connect or ask questions.

Advocates for travelers with disabilities welcomed the service. Chris Hunsinger is the immediate past president of the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind and current president of Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle Council of the Blind.

“Pennsylvania Council of the Blind commends the staff at the PA Turnpike Commission for its willingness to listen to end users of any accessibility program so that we can have a robust, accessible experience,” Hunsinger said. “They certainly took to heart the Independent Living Movement’s statement, ‘nothing about us, without us.’ It will make bus trips across Pennsylvania so much less stressful, when I know that I don’t have to depend on strangers for help at a stop for food or a restroom break at a PA Turnpike service plaza.”

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is the first tolling agency to offer the service, joining other organizations across the state that provide Aira access. Pittsburgh Regional Transit became the first public transit system in the United States to offer both on-demand visual and ASL interpreting services, while Philadelphia International Airport and Swarthmore College also partner with the network.

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