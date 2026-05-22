Pennsylvania Turnpike expects 2.18M drivers over Memorial Day weekend

The Pennsylvania Turnpike projects nearly 2.18 million drivers will travel the turnpike between May 22 and May 25, a 2% increase compared to last Memorial Day weekend.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day, with about 706,000 drivers anticipated on the roadway.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers moved through long but steady lines Thursday as many headed out for holiday vacations.

“I thought it was going to be bad because you know, holiday weekend,” Hines said. “I thought it was going to be bad but it’s not bad at all,” said Tina Hines.

Drivers along the turnpike said they were eager to visit family and friends, despite higher gas prices.

According to AAA data referenced in the report, Pennsylvania drivers are paying an average of $4.63 per gallon this Memorial Day weekend, compared with $3.31 during the same period last year.

“When you put 10 gallons in and you pay $44, it hurts,” traveler Kim Harris said.

Nicholas Huemann was traveling to meet his significant other in Annapolis. He had been driving for 8 hours before stopping for gas.

“I’ve been enjoying the drive, I’ve been enjoying the views,” said Huemann.

To ease congestion during the holiday weekend, the turnpike commission said all maintenance and construction projects affecting open lanes will be suspended from 3 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group