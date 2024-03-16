Pennsylvania Turnpike lane closure in Beaver County extended, PA Turnpike Commission announces

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Turnpike drivers in Beaver County will have to continue to deal with a lane closure.

The detour is 65 miles long and came after crews patched a pothole in the right lane of MM 21.2 westbound on the bridge over Pennsylvania Route 68 between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley interchanges.

The lane was expected to reopen on Sunday but the concrete on the repairs has not set. The PA Turnpike Commission says that was likely because of Friday’s cool weather.

Officials say they do not expect heavy backlogs of traffic because of a decrease in travel numbers over the weekend.

