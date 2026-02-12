Local

Pennsylvania Turnpike needs your help naming new ‘Super Plow’

By WPXI.com News Staff
The Pennsylvania Turnpike wants the public’s help in naming its new “Super Plow.”

The 550-horsepower tri-drive truck hit the Turnpike around Somerset for its first big snowstorm last month.

Able to clear a 27-foot space in one pass, the plow still needs an official name.

The Turnpike called for submissions on Instagram. Here’s how you can submit yours:

  1. Comment your suggestion in the comments section. ​⁣
  2. Vulgar, offensive or derogatory language will not be considered.​⁣
  3. Keep the names to 30 characters or shorter.​⁣
  4. Names can’t be based on celebrities, public or political figures.​⁣
  5. Submissions close on Feb. 25​⁣.
  6. We pick the finalists for a final round of voting.​⁣
  7. Voting begins on March 4 and lasts until March 11.​⁣
  8. The name with the most votes will be announced in mid-March.

