Pennsylvania Turnpike needs your help naming new ‘Super Plow’

The Pennsylvania Turnpike wants the public’s help in naming its new “Super Plow.”
The 550-horsepower tri-drive truck hit the Turnpike around Somerset for its first big snowstorm last month.
Able to clear a 27-foot space in one pass, the plow still needs an official name.
The Turnpike called for submissions on Instagram. Here’s how you can submit yours:
- Comment your suggestion in the comments section.
- Vulgar, offensive or derogatory language will not be considered.
- Keep the names to 30 characters or shorter.
- Names can’t be based on celebrities, public or political figures.
- Submissions close on Feb. 25.
- We pick the finalists for a final round of voting.
- Voting begins on March 4 and lasts until March 11.
- The name with the most votes will be announced in mid-March.
