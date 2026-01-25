New ‘Super Plow’ tackles its first big winter storm on PA Turnpike

SOMERSET, Pa. — The new “Super Plow” is helping keep the PA Turnpike clear of snow amid the major winter storm.

>>> LIVE UPDATES: Snow blanketing Pittsburgh region as biggest winter storm in years moves through <<<

It’s the first big storm for the 550-horsepower tri-drive truck with three rear axles, a Turnpike spokesperson says.

In one pass, the truck’s front and wing plows together can clear a 27-foot space, which is more than two Turnpike lanes.

The Super Plow will be used in plow trains during heavy storms, with another truck behind it to clear all lanes in a single pass, the spokesperson says.

Only one Super Plow is currently available.

The Turnpike’s Director of Maintenance rode as a passenger in the Super Plow, sharing video of the truck in action around Somerset. You can watch that video above.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group