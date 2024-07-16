Pennsylvania Turnpike officials warning of text scam regarding tolls

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials have issued a warning about a scam targeting random people.

The smishing scam aims to deceive people into sharing their personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts.

The scam text messages will be from “Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services” and will center around urgent requests with the account that would result in additional charges if the overdue balance doe not get settled.

Those who receive these messages should not click the link, officials said.

Those who receive a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

