Pennsylvania woman who just finished cancer treatment wins $5M on scratch-off ticket

A Pennsylvania woman recently won $5 million on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Donna Osborne, 75, of Lancaster County, said that winning the prize came just in time for her birthday. She said it was also a bittersweet win for her because she just finished radiation treatment for breast cancer.

“I could not believe my eyes!” said Osborne. “I went back into the store and said, ‘Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?’ Well, the clerk said, ‘It’s right!’”

Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery presented a commemorative check to Osborne, who won on a MONOPOLY Own It All ticket.

Osborne, a great-grandmother, said she provides transportation for the Amish for a living and has been doing it for decades. She said she doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

“I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving,” she said. “I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska!”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group