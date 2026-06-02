PennWest University names new provost, CFO

Pennsylvania Western University, the three-campus institution that’s part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, has named two new key administrators.

The university announced that it has appointed both a new provost and vice president for academic affairs, as well as a new chief financial officer.

Kristy Bishop, current vice president for institutional field relations for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, a regional institutional accrediting agency, will serve as provost beginning July 1, PennWest announced.

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