‘People are fed up’: Mount Washington community wants answers about increase in thefts

Residents of one Pittsburgh neighborhood say thefts are becoming a regular occurrence.

“Our storage units were broken into in our apartments, a number of things robbed, other storage units were hit as well. We talked to the police they came out, but didn’t hear a word from them after that,” said Bill Cromwell, who lives on Mount Washington.

Property crime thefts are going unsolved even as these thieves are being caught on camera.

“People are fed up, they don’t want to hear anymore that they are children or there is an investigation, they want to know what is being done to protect them,” said Theresa Kail Smith who’s a City Council member.

The Mt. Washington community wants answers.

“It seems to have ramped up lately — people wandering around at night in groups and breaking into cars, unlocked cars, but some that are not,” Cromwell said.

Now Kail Smith is calling a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the concerns and what can be done to make these residents feel safe.

“Our commander will be there, I’ve yet to talk to our public safety director but I will talk with him. Residents will be there but I don’t think we want to hear from them, they want to have their voices heard but then we want to know what the solutions will be,” Kail Smith said.

As for what residents believe is the answer, it starts with police.

“I’m not a law enforcement expert, but I would think a more prolonged sustained police presence would go a long way to that,” Cromwell said.

The meeting will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Center.

