People with Down syndrome celebrated during “Buddy Walk” in Schenley Plaza

PITTSBURGH — People gathered at Schenley Plaza to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh.

11 Cares partner, Clearview Federal Credit Union, hosted the “Buddy Walk” Sunday morning. The event is a fundraiser, but also a celebration.

“We’re here to celebrate all individuals with Down syndrome, connect our community and be present here in downtown Pittsburgh,” Meredith Peterson, executive director of the Down Syndrome Association said.

Organizers say the power of community helped make the event successful.

“It’s really neighbors helping neighbors and we’re so proud to be helping everyone with Down syndrome and their families,” Lisa Florian, president and CEO of Clearview Federal Credit Union said.

Adult members hosted yoga sessions. Mascots also came out to visit with families.

The new “Down to Box” program was also featured. According to its website, Down to Box creates an engaging and high-energy boxing experience for people with individual needs and abilities.

Nearly $220,000 was raised at the walk.

