‘Perfect setting’: Popular Fayette County locations to be featured in new horror film

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Several locations in Brownsville Borough are set to be featured in a new horror film.

The Abomination of Frankenstein is set in 1976 and tells the story of a descendant of the original Dr. Frankenstein bent on reviving and improving upon the doctor’s experiments.

“She’s trying to perfect her ancestor’s work,” Shane Ronzio, who plays the newest creature made by young Isabella Frankenstein, said. “She comes to the Rust Belt area to do that.”

“We filmed in Patsy Hillman Park, in the borough building – in the old jail, but also upstairs, as well,” Ronzio said. “(We shot in) Fiddle’s Diner and back by the old mine on the edge of town. There’s some old, decrepit buildings back there that really fit the look of Dr. Frankenstein’s building.”

“We used to do little short films over here,” Eric Yoder, the film’s writer and director, said. “Once I was out in L.A. and wanting to do film stuff, I just always kept this place in mind. You can’t get places like that out in L.A.”

Assistant director Michael Ochoa said Yoder brought up the idea for the film to him at dinner in California.

“He told me he wanted to create a Frankenstein film with a very authentic 1970s feel to it,” Ochoa said.

They also discussed western Pennsylvania as the “perfect setting” because of the natural beauty that would be hard to replicate on a set, officials said.

Yoder said the goal is to have The Abomination of Frankenstein completed by February 2025, in time for festivals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group