Perry High School evacuated after student set off firework, PPS says

PITTSBURGH — Perry High School was evacuated Friday after a student set off a firework they brought to school, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The student who brought the firework to school will face disciplinary action “in accordance with district policies.”

“The District is steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of all students and staff. Maintaining safe and respectful learning environments requires the collective effort of students, staff, and families. We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about the importance of adhering to school policies and to ensure that prohibited items, such as fireworks, are not brought to school,” a statement reads.

