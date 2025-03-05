Person charged with stealing more than $8K in SNAP benefits from 17 Pennsylvanians

A person has been charged with stealing SNAP benefits from 17 Pennsylvanians, the Office of State Inspector General says.

The office says 35 felony and misdemeanor counts of access device fraud, theft by deception and identity theft were filed against an unidentified suspect.

The inspector general says the alleged thefts happened in February 2023 and all the victims live in eastern Pennsylvania. None of them lost possession of their EBT cards.

“Stealing SNAP benefits is preying upon those in need,” said State Inspector General Michelle A. Henry. “We are committed to working hard every day to protect our most vulnerable residents from those who steal their SNAP funds.”

The suspect is accused of using the stolen benefits to make over $8,000 in purchases in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Some of those purchases include bulk quantities of Red Bull, candy and baby formula.

Anyone who thinks their benefits have been stolen should immediately contact their County Assistance Office for help in getting a new EBT card. The crime should also be reported to the OSIG and local police.

