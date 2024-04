MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hurt in a shooting in Menallen Township on Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to Main Street, near Mill Street around 4:10 p.m.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Morgantown.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group