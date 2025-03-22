Person found dead with over 40 cats inside house in Ligonier; local shelter asking for help

LIGONIER, Pa. — A local shelter is asking for help after a person was found dead with 40 cats inside a house in Ligonier.

According to Ninth Life Rescue Center, police called them for help after finding a person dead in their house this week.

They said more than 40 cats were found at the house without food or water. They are unsure how long the cats were alone but said some had already died.

Some of the cats escaped when police had to force entry into the house but the shelter is working to catch them.

So far, they have 40 of them in their shelter.

The cats are suffering from dehydration, malnutrition, upper respiratory infections, conjunctivitis, vestibular disease, pyometra, and ear infections. Ninth Life Rescue Center said the kittens are in the worst condition out of the group but said things are improving.

“These cats have seen some things that are beyond our worst nightmares. Understandably they’re pretty traumatized mentally but the majority are coming around quickly. Food is especially encouraging them to be friends,” Ninth Life Rescue Center said.

All But Furgotten, another local animal shelter, is helping but more assistance is needed.

Ninth Life Rescue Center said they are accepting any and all donations. Those donations include:

Purchases from their Amazon Wish List

Purchases from their Chewy Wish List

PayPal payments made to: Ninthliferescue@outlook.com

Venmo payments to: @NinthLife-RescueCenter

Cash App payments made to: $ninthliferescue

Donations made via mail can be sent to Ninth Life Rescue Center, Inc. PO Box 74. Grapeville, PA 15634

The shelter said people can also help pay vet bills by contacting Vought Veterinary Services (724-433-1377) or All Pets Hospital (724-832-8885) directly.

