Person hit by cellphone while riding Kennywood’s Phantom’s Revenge coaster

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A person was hit by a cellphone while riding the Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood on Wednesday evening.

The park said the first aid team responded to the coaster around 8:45 p.m., and the guest was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

"Safety is our top priority. Loose articles, including cell phones, are strictly prohibited on all attractions," Kennywood said in a statement.

The park added, "We wish the guest a full and speedy recovery."

