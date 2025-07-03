Local

Person hit by cellphone while riding Kennywood’s Phantom’s Revenge coaster

Phantom’s Revenge FILE PHOTO: A person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a cellphone while riding the Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood.
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A person was hit by a cellphone while riding the Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood on Wednesday evening.

The park said the first aid team responded to the coaster around 8:45 p.m., and the guest was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

"Safety is our top priority. Loose articles, including cell phones, are strictly prohibited on all attractions," Kennywood said in a statement.

The park added, "We wish the guest a full and speedy recovery."

