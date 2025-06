ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Ross Township left one person hospitalized Monday morning.

The crash happened near the Ross-West View EMS station on Center Avenue and Perry Highway.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell us one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.

We are working to confirm what led to the crash.

