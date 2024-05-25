Person hurt in Butler County motorcycle crash flown to hospital

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Butler County Saturday morning.

According to Butler County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Dinnerbell Road near the intersection with Anderson Road in Penn Township.

A dispatcher told Channel 11 that the person was taken from the crash scene by ambulance to the LifeFlight base at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport and then flown to a hospital.

The motorcyclist’s current condition is not known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group