PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was injured in a crash in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the 4600 block of Verona Road at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two cars had crashed in that location. Both had to be towed from the scene.

A person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Person injured after crash in Penn Hills A person was injured in a crash in Penn Hills. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group