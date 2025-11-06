Person injured after house fire in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A person is injured after a fire in West View.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 200 block of Park Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A house fire with heavy smoke had broken out but was quickly extinguished.

Investigators said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

