Person injured after truck pulling trailer crashes into tree in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Pa. — A person was injured when a truck pulling a trailer crashed into a tree in Lincoln.

Lincoln Boro VFRC #1 said crews were called to the area of Lovedale Road near Mill Hill Road at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A truck towing a trailer had veered across the road, gone up a hillside and hit a tree.

Firefighters said bystanders got the driver, who was reported to be trapped in the vehicle, out and began giving them first aid.

The driver was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

