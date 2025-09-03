Person injured after truck pulling trailer crashes into tree in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Pa. — A person was injured when a truck pulling a trailer crashed into a tree in Lincoln.
Lincoln Boro VFRC #1 said crews were called to the area of Lovedale Road near Mill Hill Road at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
A truck towing a trailer had veered across the road, gone up a hillside and hit a tree.
Firefighters said bystanders got the driver, who was reported to be trapped in the vehicle, out and began giving them first aid.
The driver was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
