HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a fire department in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5300 block of Freeport Road in Harrison Township for reports of a crash at 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

A vehicle appears to have knocked a large hole in the wall of the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department building.

A person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

West Penn Power crews are working.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is at the scene and actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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