PITTSBURGH — Mike McCarthy has made his first comments since Aaron Rodgers’ shocking appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

During his Wednesday afternoon airtime, Aaron Rodgers addressed the conversations that led up to him being benched against the Broncos and made damning allegations against McCarthy, calling into question his ability to coach — going as far back as his tenure in Green Bay.

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McCarthy refused to go into detail about the “personal conversations” Rodgers brought up earlier in the day.

“I will say I am proud of the way our players and coaches have kept their focus throughout this week. We are focused on beating Denver,” McCarthy said to open his press conference.

When it comes to sitting Rodgers, McCarthy said “it was a process” throughout the week and eventually “there was an ultimatum made.” McCarthy said it was his decision to bench the veteran quarterback. The decision was supported by other Steelers leaders, McCarthy said.

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Rodgers was not only benched, but he was also released from the team on Wednesday. McCarthy could not provide a timeline for how that decision was made.

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McCarthy largely avoided discussing his mental health, one of Rodgers’ sticking points, but did speak one recent comment: saying “1, 2, 3 Packers” in the locker room during halftime of the Eagles game.

“Embarrassing moment,” McCarthy said. “I just think, you know we work a lot of hours; difference in opinion from what I was told about the comments.”

McCarthy and Rodgers have over a decade of history. McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons in Green Bay and the two won a Super Bowl together. They reunited in Pittsburgh this season, after McCarthy was hired to replace Mike Tomlin and Rodgers decided to come back to the NFL for one more year.

“Aaron and I have a long history,” he said. “He has a lot of opinions and those are things we’ve always talked about... I feel like he was given an incredible opportunity, so many great things about what he’s done in his career. And this is where we are.”

McCarthy views the events of the day as a distraction from what the team should be focusing on: beating the Denver Broncos on Friday.

“I do want to recognize the players and the coaches. This is not easy, especially on the players,” he said. “You always have questions and obviously the timing of this and the dynamics of all this, it’s different.”

Mason Rudolph will make his first start of the season on Friday. Will Howard will dress as the backup and rookie Drew Allar as the emergency third quarterback.

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