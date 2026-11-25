A vehicle fire is disrupting traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

It’s happening on I-76 westbound right before the New Stanton exit.

Photos shared with Channel 11 show intense flames coming from a vehicle in the roadway.

PennDOT advises that the right lane of I-76 West is blocked. Drivers on I-76 East should also expect delays.

I-76 West Fire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group