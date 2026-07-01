Person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Avalon

AVALON, Pa. — A person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Avalon on Tuesday.
Information shared by the Avalon Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters were called to the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard and Harrison Avenue at 4:30 p.m.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Photos shared by the fire department show a sedan with heavy front-end damage, a car with heavy damage to its rear and an SUV with damage to its driver’s side.
One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, firefighters say.
Ohio River Boulevard was closed for around an hour as crews responded.
Firefighters from Emsworth and Bellevue were also dispatched.
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