AVALON, Pa. — A person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Avalon on Tuesday.

Information shared by the Avalon Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters were called to the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard and Harrison Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Photos shared by the fire department show a sedan with heavy front-end damage, a car with heavy damage to its rear and an SUV with damage to its driver’s side.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, firefighters say.

Ohio River Boulevard was closed for around an hour as crews responded.

Firefighters from Emsworth and Bellevue were also dispatched.

Person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Avalon (Avalon Fire Department /Avalon Fire Department)

Person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Avalon (Avalon Fire Department /Avalon Fire Department)

Person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Avalon A person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Avalon on Tuesday. ( Avalon Volunteer Fire Company/Avalon Volunteer Fire Company)

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