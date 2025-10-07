Person injured, pole sheared after rollover crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Ross Township left a person injured and a pole sheared.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Cemetery Lane at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The West View Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the crash scene. A vehicle had rolled onto its side and another vehicle sat alongside a hill nearby.

Dispatchers said a person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Firefighters cut the roof off the rolled-over vehicle to rescue someone.

A telephone was sheared and leaning on wires. Emergency crews say nearby residents lost power.

Cemetery Lane will be closed as crews make repairs.

