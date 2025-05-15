Person killed in Derry Township crash involving motorcycle

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner has been called to a two-vehicle crash in Derry Township.

A 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that a crash, which involves a motorcycle, on Route 982 near Lincoln Avenue was reported around 4 p.m.

The dispatcher confirmed one person died on scene and the coroner is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group