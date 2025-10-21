Person killed in head-on crash in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Indiana County Monday evening.

According to the Indiana County Coroner’s office, William Lee Houseknecht, 43, was driving on Rt 403 Highway North near Spalding Road in Cherryhill Twp when he was involved in a head-on collision.

Houseknecht was trapped inside his car and did not have a seatbelt on. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Cherryhill VFD, Clymer VFD, Pine Township VFD and Commodore VFD were at the scene.

