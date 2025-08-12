Person life flighted after crash on I-79 northbound in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A person has been life flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on I-79 northbound near the Houston exit Tuesday morning.

According to Washington County 911, just before 7 a.m. police were called for a reported motorcycle vs. tanker truck accident near the Houston exit on I-79.

One person was injured and transported. There were no other injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

