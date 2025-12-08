Person rescued from vehicle, taken to hospital after rollover crash in Overbrook

PITTSBURGH — A person was rescued from a vehicle after it rolled over in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said emergency crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Glenbury Street at 10 a.m.

A vehicle had rolled onto its side and a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters said they used air chisels and hydraulic cutters to take off the vehicle’s roof and rescue them.

Medics took that person to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment. They were last listed in stable condition.

