Person sentenced for stabbing, killing off-duty liquor control officer on Montour Trail

PITTSBURGH — A person could spend decades behind bars for killing an off-duty Pennsylvania State Police liquor control officer.

Anthony Quesen, 25, who uses the name Antonia, was sentenced to 16-42 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of Benjamin Brallier and for a 2023 robbery.

Brallier was stabbed to death on the Montour Trail in October 2024.

Quesen pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder back in August. At that time, Quesen also pleaded guilty to a 2023 robbery at Point State Park.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says Quesen faces 15-40 years for Brallier’s murder and 1-2 years for the robbery at Point State Park.

“Without a doubt, this case has greatly impacted our community, but at the same time, brought public attention to the county’s inability to securely, temporarily house dangerous persons in the criminal justice system who suffer from mental health issues,” said DA Zappala. “It is my hope that Officer Brallier’s family and friends find solace and feel that justice prevailed, and that a sense of safety may be restored to our people.”

Channel 11's Gabby DeLuca was in the courtroom as victim impact statements were read and spoke to Brallier's wife after the sentencing hearing.

