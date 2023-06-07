Man arrested after person shot, injured in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man is in custody after a person was shot in the knee in Clairton on Wednesday.

According to police, first responders were called to the 300 block of Bataan Avenue at 2:20 p.m.

Once on scene, they found an adult victim with a gunshot wound to the knee.

The victim is in stable condition.

The suspect’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

