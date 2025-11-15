Person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Penn Hills on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Road at 4:45 p.m. for reports of a motorcycle that had crashed into a parked car, according to Penn Hills VFC.

Crews began treating a patient, who was then taken to a local trauma center.

Penn Hills police are investigating the cause of the crash, Penn Hills VFC says.

