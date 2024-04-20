Local

Pete Davidson adds second show to tour stop in Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Due to overwhelming demand, a popular comedian is adding a second show to his tour stop in Pittsburgh.

Pete Davidson’s “Prehab Tour” show at the Byham Theater at 7 p.m. on June 28 is sold out. But, because of the demand, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has added a 9:30 p.m. show on the same date.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to learn more.

