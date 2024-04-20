Pete Davidson adds second show to tour stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Due to overwhelming demand, a popular comedian is adding a second show to his tour stop in Pittsburgh.

Pete Davidson’s “Prehab Tour” show at the Byham Theater at 7 p.m. on June 28 is sold out. But, because of the demand, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has added a 9:30 p.m. show on the same date.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group