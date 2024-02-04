PFF makes stunning selection for Steelers most improved player

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some young players take leaps in 2023 such as Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, and others who could land the title for Most Improved Player on the team from their previous season. So, you would expect one of those names when Pro Football Focus listed out who they believed was the team’s most improved player throughout the year.

Instead, they put defensive lineman Armon Watts. Watts, coming off a year in Chicago where his production dipped, saw his productivity throughout the season increase on a per-snap basis. He turned into a critical rotational piece for them.

“Defensive lineman Armon Watts joined the Steelers after playing in Chicago in 2022, and he earned a career-high run-defense grade. Watts could very well earn more playing time in 2024,” they wrote.

