This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers spotted the Philadelphia Eagles a 13-point first-quarter lead, and while the defense stiffened the rest of the way, Mike McCarthy’s Steelers offense could never get going in what became a 19-16 defeat by the hapless Eagles.

The Steelers comeback bid ran out of gas short of the mark, when Joe Milton III completed a third-down pass to DeVonta Smith to give the Eagles the final, game-sealing first down.

The Eagles, a team that already started to sell off parts at the trade deadline and started third-string quarterback Milton, had lost even straight games coming into Sunday’s game after winning the first two to start the 2026 season.

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