Phipps Conservatory to take over old Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is taking over the former Irish Centre site in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The site will be used as a headquarters for the Conservatory’s Homegrown program, a nursery for plants for upcoming flower shows and a laboratory for research projects.

“The people of Squirrel Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods have a relationship with Phipps that goes back more than 130 years,” said Phipps President and CEO Richard V. Piacentini in a news release. “We have been honored by the community’s support from the day we made our initial proposal for use of the Irish Centre site. As this exciting new journey begins, we look forward to developing a space to showcase new paths forward to living with human and environmental health in mind and the additional space afforded by the Irish Centre will allow us to expand those efforts, reaching more people both within the local neighborhood and surrounding communities than ever before.”

For several years, Phipps has been looking for property in the city to serve as a headquarters for its Homegrown Edible Garden Program, a community program to create green spaces in underserved areas. The Irish Centre was chosen for its proximity to Phipps, major roads and Frick Park.

Since 2013, Homegrown has installed nearly 400 raised-bed vegetable gardens in Homewood, Larimer, Belmar, East Hills and the Greater Hazelwood area.

Phipps will use the space for new community greening projects, a lab and as a base of operations for Phipps’ adult education program while a separate renovation project occurs on the Phipps Garden Center site in Shadyside.

