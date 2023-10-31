Squirrel Hill condo development plan rejected by Pittsburgh Zoning Board

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of neighbors living near the old Irish Center have been fighting back against a proposal to redevelop the empty building into 160 condos eight stories high.

Drive along Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill and signs lining nearly every other lawn say it all.

“So, the ‘No Frick’n Way’ won?” said Veronique Schreurs of Squirrel Hill.

During a hearing Monday, the Pittsburgh Zoning Board denied the variance request from Toronto-based developer Craft Development Corporation. In a 17-page decision, the zoning board stated that the project is too tall, too big, and the site is zoned P for park, not residential.

Schreurs is happy about the decision. She feared traffic down the windy road would get worse.

“It would be a nightmare,” Schreurs said. “The road is not meant for that.”

College student Julie Olsen, however, believes the traffic can be managed. The 22-year-old rents an apartment in Squirrel Hill and would like to see more affordable housing or at least something done to the community club that’s sat empty for a decade.

“It’s a bit expensive as a student; it’d be nice to see better options at lower price points,” Olsen said. “Any housing option would honestly be better than the current situation.”

Councilwoman Barbara Warwick’s office told Channel 11 they’re working on getting more affordable housing in the city.

The developer can appeal the zoning board’s decision. Channel 11 reached out to the company to see if they will and have not yet heard back.

In a statement Monday, Frick Park Friends, a grassroots group from Swisshelm Park, applauded the ruling.

It said in part, “[We are] pleased that the zoning board denied the variance requests for this inappropriate proposal. We look forward to working with potential buyers of the Irish Centre property to help them develop a project that will benefit the park, its neighbors, and the greater Pittsburgh community in the future.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group