Photos: Big Burrito Restaurant Group opens new Alta Via in Market Square

PITTSBURGH — Here is a first look at the new Alta Via restaurant by the big Burrito Restaurant Group, which is now open in Market Square.

The new Alta Via is an Italian restaurant with modern farmhouse chic décor and a menu featuring fresh seafood, homemade pasta, inventive salads and many more offerings.

This is the second Alta Via, with the original location operating in Fox Chapel since it opened in 2019.

