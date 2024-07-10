Just when you thought Picklesburgh couldn’t get any more Yinzer, several iconic Pittsburgh staples stepped up to create dill-icious offerings for the annual event.

The four-day festival will feature an exclusive menu of hometown beloved brands, including Iron City Beer, Mancini’s, Jenny Lee, Turners, Iron Born Pizza, Hyeholde, Fl. 2, Meat & Potatoes, Millie’s Ice Cream, DiAnoia’s Eatery, Yuzu and Burgatory.

Picklesburgh 2024: Here are some dill-icious food and drink options from Pittsburgh icons

“In less than a decade since its inception, Picklesburgh has transformed into an increasingly regional phenomenon, with attendees coming from around the country and looking for similar crowds again this year,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “But no matter how big this festival gets, it’s all about staying true to our Pittsburgh roots and showcasing the best our city has to offer. We appreciate all of our vendors, exhibitors and sponsors who work tirelessly to make this event a success.

Iron City will debut its new IC Pickle beer exclusively at this year’s festivities. The concoction is in partnership with Pittsburgh Pickle Company.

“The crisp taste of cucumber balanced with fresh dill makes this lager most refreshing when spending the day trying the best pickles Pittsburgh has to offer,” said Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality assurance.

Turner’s will also be whipping up a beverage for Picklesburgh, with its limited-edition Pickled Iced Tea.

Mancini’s will introduce a new edition of a sensation they brought to the last year’s festival. The PGH Roll, made with Heinz pickle chips and Islay’s chipped ham, will now be the PGH Roll 2.0, made with Silver Star cheesy Bratwurst and pickled cabbage, fresh-baked into an Iron City Beer roll.

Jenny Lee, famous for their swirl bread, is bringing a new treat to the festival this year. It will be launching its own version of grilled cheese and gherkins, by combining two buttered-up slices of their famous Garlic & Herb savory bread with Swiss cheese and pickles from Erie-based Flippin’ Pickles.

Heinz will also be stopping at Picklesburgh for their Heinz Sauce Swap promotion.

For the full list of vendors at this year's Picklesburgh, click here.

