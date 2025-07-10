Picklesburgh 2025: What you need to know if you’re heading Downtown for pickle-themed festivities

PITTSBURGH — Picklesburgh, the celebrated specialty food festival, returns to Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday for its 10th anniversary, promising three days of pickle-themed festivities.

The festival, which has been named the ‘Best Specialty Food Festival’ in America four times, will feature an expanded footprint covering two of the Sister Bridges, PPG Plaza, Market Square, and more. From July 11 to July 13, attendees can enjoy 57 vendors, exclusive culinary offerings, and the iconic 35-foot-long Heinz pickle balloon flying high above the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

“This year’s festival will be our biggest one yet, further amplifying the Pittsburgh as a major summer destination,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Picklesburgh has grown significantly since its inception in 2015, becoming a major economic driver for the region. In 2024, the festival generated $23.2 million in direct spending, attracting over 250,000 attendees.

‘Pickle Riding,’ a mechanical bull-style gherkin, is a new attraction for the 10th anniversary.

The Dill-Cathlon, will feature contests like Pickle Juice Drinking and Pickle Eating. Winners will receive $500 and pickle-themed trophies.

The festival also highlights local culinary creativity with unique offerings such as Iron City Beer’s pickle-flavored IC Light and Turner’s Pickled Iced Tea. Local favorites like Burgatory, Mancini’s, Millie’s Ice Cream and more will present special pickle-themed dishes.

There will be three days of live music on the Stanwix Street Stage at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street.

For families, the Li’l Gherkins KidsPlay area offers free arts and crafts activities, while carnival games are available for $2 per play.

Picklesburgh continues to celebrate Pittsburgh’s rich culinary history and community spirit, drawing visitors from near and far to enjoy its unique blend of food, fun, and festivity.

