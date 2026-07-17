Surveillance camera captures hit-and-run crash near Pittsburgh Grand Prix event

PITTSBURGH — The search for a driver who hit and injured a man in Pittsburgh continues.

The entire hit-and-run was captured on video.

It happened directly in front of a restaurant, and a surveillance camera recorded all of it, which could be a key piece of evidence for investigators.

Police are looking for the driver of a black car — after it hit a man in the South Side Works and took off from the scene.

Surveillance cameras captured the black car driving on Sidney Street, where a Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix event was taking place.

It does a U-turn and speeds back in the other direction.

At the same moment, the victim is moving a barrier out to the street. We’ve learned he is a long-time volunteer with the organization.

We stopped the video when the car crashed into him, but you can see it speed off from the scene.

A man who was working as a bartender last night said he ran out to help the victim, as a large crowd of people also gathered to help.

“Our customers were screaming and it was shocking,” the man said.

He’s hoping his restaurant’s surveillance video helps police find the man who was behind the wheel.

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