‘PicksBURGH’ celebrations revealed for NLF Draft week in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — As the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh inches closer, more activities and celebrations surrounding the event are being announced.

VISITPittsburgh unveiled “PicksBURGH” on Tuesday, described as a series of celebrations designed to spotlight the region’s culture, support local businesses, and create an unforgettable fan experience throughout Draft Week.

According to a release, “PicksBURGH” will transform the city into a vibrant, walkable festival, allowing visitors and locals to explore different city neighborhoods and discover small businesses.

“PicksBURGH is about more than hosting the Draft—it’s about putting Pittsburgh’s people, places and personality on full display,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “From live music and local flavors to immersive street-level experiences, we’re creating moments that encourage fans to explore, stay longer and support the businesses that make our region special.”

PicksBURGH Music Crawl – Wednesday, Draft Week

The music crawl will bring live music across Downtown Pittsburgh. Bars, restaurants and venues will host local musicians and performers to encourage fans to explore the city while supporting local establishments.

“Few things bring people together like live music, and Draft Week is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase the energy, creativity, and hospitality that define Pittsburgh,” said PDP President & CEO Jeremy Waldrup.

To learn more about the PicksBURGH Music Crawl and see the full schedule, click here.

Market Square Activations – Thursday-Saturday, Draft Week

Market Square will serve as the central hub for PicksBURGH, with a grand opening on Wednesday, April 22.

Fans can expect live entertainment, interactive experiences, and a Steelers-themed bar to bring the spirit of the Draft to one of Downtown’s most iconic gathering spaces.

Activations range from Pittsburgh miniature golf and live blacksmithing demonstrations by Rivers of Steel to prizes, games and selfie stations.

Official PicksBURGH programming will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Pitt Block Party at Arts Landing – Thursday-Saturday, Draft Week

Arts Landing will transform into the Pitt Block Party, a free, three-day, fan-friendly celebration in the heart of Downtown’s Cultural District.

As the first major event to take place at the new four-acre civic space, the activation will offer an immersive football experience celebrating Pitt’s storied legacy and its pipeline to the NFL. Programming will include an experiential Pitt Football museum and interactive draft showcase highlighting Panther greats, alongside live music, entertainment, food trucks, beverages, local vendors, and a dedicated activity zone.

“Arts Landing is a transformational civic space built to bring people together,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “As we welcome fans for the very first time, we’ll celebrate the incredible impact of sports and the arts in Pittsburgh.”

The Pitt Block Party will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

To learn more, click here.

PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K – Saturday of Draft Week

P3R is set to host a PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K, taking place on Saturday, April 25, the final day of the Draft.

The race, which can be walked or ran, will kick off at 8 a.m. and will run through the North Shore and Downtown.

The course will begin on the North Shore, travel across the 16th Street Bridge, wind through Downtown, and finish just steps from the official NFL Draft Experience at Point State Park.

PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K Map

“We wanted to create an experience that welcomes both visitors and local families into the heart of Pittsburgh during this exciting week,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “The PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K offers a unique chance to run or walk through the energy of the North Shore and Downtown, giving people of all ages a fun way to take part in a truly special moment for our city.”

Participants will receive an exclusive race shirt and finisher medal. Both in-person and virtual participation options are available.

To register and learn more, click here.

A Walkable, Immersive Fan Experience

Connecting it all will be a thoughtfully programmed pedestrian pathway linking Downtown to the North Shore Draft footprint.

Almost 100 local buskers, street performers, larger-than-life photo moments and wayfinding elements will line the pedestrian pathway.

“By designing a highly walkable experience filled with local character, we’re making it easy—and exciting—for fans to explore beyond the main stage,” Bachar added. “Every step is an opportunity to connect with Pittsburgh and contribute to its local economy.”

For more information on all PicksBURGH celebrations, visit NFLDraftPittsburgh.com.

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