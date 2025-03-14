Pickup truck crashes into house in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — A pickup truck crashed into a house in South Side Slopes on Friday.

The crash happened on the 2500 block of S. 18th Street shortly after 4 p.m.

The truck appeared to have gone through a fence and down a small hill before crashing into the front of the brick house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

