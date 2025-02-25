Pine-Richland swimmers rallying around beloved coach recovering from serious stroke

PITTSBURGH — The longtime swim coach at Pine-Richland High School is currently in the hospital after suffering a serious stroke. His team and the swim community are stepping up to help him through this tough time.

“He’s probably been the best coach I’ve ever had,” said Andrew Kirkpatrick, Pine-Richland swimmer. “He really really cares about the team and everyone on it.”

Beloved coach Pete Barry is on the road to recovery. He’s been the swim coach at Pine-Richland high school for 30 years. Last Monday, he suffered a serious stroke on his way to practice, got in a minor accident and was taken to AGH.

“When he didn’t show up to practice, his sister who is our assistant coach, and the swimmers knew something had to be wrong because he’s always here early. He’s here every day. He never misses,” said Stacey Shaffer, the Pine-Richland swimming and diving boosters president.

Pete Barry has also been the coach for the Pine-Richland Aquatics USA swimming team for many years. Kids ages 5 to 18 from school districts across the region are part of the club team.

“It’s hard to overstate his impact on the swim community in this area and beyond,” said Shaffer.

A fundraiser was created to support Coach Pete while he recovers.

“He is the rock. He’s the rock for these kids and these families. He [has done] so much for us over the years and we wanted to give back to him.”

Shaffer said Coach Pete is still in the ICU, he was taken off a ventilator and is making some progress.

“It’s really devastating for him and his family and the swim community as a whole,” said Anna Shoemaker, Pine-Richland swimmer.

Right now, the team is preparing for the WPIAL championship meet later this week and they plan to honor Coach Pete.

“We are going to make cards to hang in his hospital room,” said Sarah Shaffer, Pine-Richland swimmer. “To honor Coach Pete and doing it for Coach Pete, that’s going to be on the back of our shirts. That’s our motivation.”

The team said Coach Pete was looking forward to the WPIAL championship this week and they want to do well and make him proud.

