Pink-painted pumpkins being sold to support Magee-Womens Research Institute

PITTSBURGH — A festive fundraising effort is helping support women’s health research in Pittsburgh.

Point Park University students on Thursday participated in a series of pumpkin painting sessions, during which they transformed gourds from Bedner’s Farm Upper Saint Clair into hot pink works of art.

Done in partnership with women’s health advocacy organization Women Who Rock, the painting series commemorated October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and

The pumpkins will be sold during Women Who Rock’s Great Pink Pumpkin Patch at these times:

Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at SouthSide Works

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the second annual Pittsburgh Playhouse Fall Fest

All proceeds will benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute.

